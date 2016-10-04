Small Satellite Market Projected to Grow at 19.54% CAGR as Applications Development Rise From 2016 to 2021F

PUNE, India, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to research report, "Global Small Satellite Market (By Type, By Application, By End-Use): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" the industry is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~19.54% during 2016 - 2021, driven by the increasing number of launches and, design and development of low cost satellites. On the basis of market segment, the market has been segmented on basis of type (Nano Satellite, Micro Satellite and Mini Satellite).

Small satellites are built by small businesses, NGO's and Educational institutions for space access at affordable cost. Global small satellite market is driven by rising investments in space sciences and increasing number of government and private missions.

From the market point of view, Small satellite market will increase in the forecast period. However, rising number of launches, secondary payloads and access to earth orbits is expected to give strong growth to the market.

Among the regions, North America holds the major market due to increasing advancements and research activities in the region and remains a strong market in the forecast period, followed by the APAC and Europe region. And APAC region will continue to witness strong growth driven by the countries such as China and Japan.

Company Profiles covered include those of Boeing Co., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp, Aerospace Corp, Spire Global Inc., SpaceX, Harris Corporation, Airbus Defence and Space, GeoOptics Inc. and Millennium Space Systems.

