FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- AgreeYa Solutions, a global provider of software, solutions and services for businesses across industries, announced it is sponsoring and exhibiting at the STARWEST conference held October 2-7 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, Calif. One of the longest-running and most respected events in the software testing and quality assurance industry, STARWEST is the perfect setting for AgreeYa to demonstrate its software test automation solution, BeatBlip.

"The beauty of BeatBlip is that it completely eliminates the need for script writing, resulting in substantial productivity and time-to-market benefits including reducing up to 40% the overall test automation cost and up to 90% reduction in test cycle time," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "We're looking forward to showcasing BeatBlip and its ability to be our customer's unified automation solution for cross-platform testing at STARWEST."

The week-long conference will feature more than 100 learning and networking opportunities and will cover a wide variety of some of the most in-demand topics including test automation, test techniques, DevOps, Agile testing and mobile and IoT testing.

For last 17 years, as a testing solution provider, AgreeYa has been working with many large to small enterprises including software Product companies and enterprises across Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, public sector, telecom, and other industries. AgreeYa will be exhibiting at the conference from October 5-6 in booth #43. In addition to showcasing BeatBlip, AgreeYa will demonstrate its broad portfolio of testing services, which include application and product testing, specialized testing services including mobile device-based testing and performance engineering, managed testing services and TCoE setup and enablement.

For more information about BeatBlip, please visit www.BeatBlip.com. To schedule an appointment with an AgreeYa expert at STARWEST, please click here.

About AgreeYa Solutions: AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,400 professionals across its 15 offices in eight countries. Over the last 17 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes QuickApps (award winning suite of SharePoint web parts and pre-built templates), BeatBlip (software test automation solution), Cogent (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms), SocialXtend (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), VDIXtend (desktop-on-cloud), Onvelop (unified enterprise collaboration and communication suite for mobile) and Edvelop (single window collaboration and communication solution on mobile for 21st century learning). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management, and collaboration on SharePoint/Office 365, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise mobility, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing, and staffing (IT and risk/compliance/AML) solutions. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com.

