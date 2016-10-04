BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- As part of its 10th Anniversary celebration, Wipliance, one of the nation's leading residential systems integrators, announced its expansion. The new location will begin operations in Scottsdale, AZ and will service the greater Phoenix area. Wipliance was founded in 2006 and specializes in providing technology solutions for your home or business that are simple to use, reliable to own, and give best-in-class performance.

"We're extremely excited to offer our audio, video and automation services to the homeowners and business owners of the greater Scottsdale and Phoenix area," stated Lee Travis, owner of Wipliance, LLC. "We have a great team in place to lead the expansion, and we look forward to being a part of the local community."

This will be the second location for Wipliance, LLC, which currently services clients in Seattle, Bellevue, and surrounding areas. "We saw the need in this market for many of the energy saving solutions that we offer through automation, lighting and shade control, as well as audio, video and networking products," Travis stated. Offering professional turnkey consultation and installation, Wipliance will offer complete solutions to both home and business owners in the area.

About Wipliance, LLC

Wipliance, LLC, headquartered in Bellevue, WA, is a privately held corporation founded in 2006 which specializes in providing solutions for your home or business that are simple to use, reliable to own, and give best-in-class performance. Wipliance specializes in Audio/Video Home Theater, Communications, Integration, Lighting Control, Security and Window Treatments.

The Wipliance goal is to provide competitively priced products, an efficient installation, and after- the-sale service so you can enjoy your systems for years to come.

The Wipliance team has more than twenty years of experience between them working in the fields of technology, sales, electronics, and design. We are members of CEDIA (Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association) as well as the MBA (Master Builders Association).

