Genesys Honours Partner Award Winners at G-Force 2016 Customer Engagement Conference

Top partners recognised for leadership in innovation and business excellence in implementation of Genesys Customer Experience Platform

FRIMLEY, England, Oct. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys® (www.genesys.com/uk), the market leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions, has announced the winners of the Genesys Partner Innovation Awards, its Most Valuable Partners (MVPs), and the Genesys AppFoundry Partner of the Year. The winning companies were honoured today in a ceremony during Genesys Partner Day at G-Force 2016, the industry's marquee customer engagement event that explores and reveals the shift from managing customer interactions to experiences to relationships.

Genesys partners harness the power of the Genesys Customer Experience Platform and the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace to help companies and organisations improve the experience they provide every step along the omnichannel customer journey. The Genesys Partner Network Programme currently has nearly 700 Genesys partners globally and has grown 45 percent in North America within two years.

"We're proud to recognise these remarkable companies among our partners, who honour us by choosing to integrate their solutions with Genesys," said Paul Rolfe, Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances at Genesys. "Together, we enable the world's leading brands and organisations to deliver the world's best customer experiences."

The Genesys Partner Innovation Awards recognise outstanding innovation and creative use of the Genesys Customer Experience Platform. Award winners were evaluated on their ability to add significant business value to an implementation, marketing or technology programme, and were judged based on their good standing with deployed customers.

The three winners of the Genesys Partner Innovation Awards are:

eSOON, for Innovation and Technology (innovative use of Genesys technology) Ascotel, for Innovation in Customer Delivery Mediu, for Innovation in Marketing

Genesys determined its Most Valuable Partners based on a combination of financial performance and the partner's investment in promoting excellence in customer success as demonstrated by the number of their team members attaining Genesys Certified Professional status relative to their peers in the Genesys Partner Network Program.

The MVPs of the year are:

Global MVP: IBM Regional MVPs

North America : Verizon

: Latin America : Interaxa

: Europe , Middle East and Africa : Dimension Data EMEA

, and : Asia-Pacific : Shanghai Egoo Networks

Vidyo was named Genesys AppFoundry Partner of the Year for delivering high-definition video conferencing solutions to a number of large Genesys customers, as well as its investment in integrating with Genesys across desktop, chat, routing and reporting functions. The AppFoundry marketplace allows Genesys customers to discover, research and connect with a broad range of customer experience applications, integrations and services that address their unique customer needs.

With "The Journey of a Lifetime" theme, G-Force 2016 explores topics such as digital transformation, customer journey management, hyper-personalisation and the Internet of Things. Attendees learn to accelerate their growth strategies across three key pillars: customer engagement, employee engagement and business optimisation.

