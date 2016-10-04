Richardson to Speak on Multi-Generational Sales Training Programs at Elliot Masie's Learning 2016 Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Richardson, a leading global sales training and performance improvement company, announced today that Adele Carter, expert Facilitator, will be speaking at Elliot Masie's 2016 Learning Conference in Orlando, FL on October 24th. The session information is as follows:

Session: 354 - Deploying an Effective Training Program Within a Multi-Generational Sales Organization

Monday, October 24th, 2016

1:45 PM - 2:45 PM

- Location: Room Coronado C

The session will focus on how, globally, organizations must implement blended and customized approaches to learning that can accommodate the five different generations that are currently in the workplace. The wide range of ages, experiences, communication styles, and degrees of comfort with digital and mobile technologies are posing challenges to creating learning and development solutions that are meaningful and impactful to cross-generational learners. Carter will discuss how creating a flexible development program that provides core knowledge, skills, and motivation can enable all learners to master the requisite skills in order to provide consistent, world-class client experiences.

"There will be no one right way to engage and develop everyone across all generations. It takes commitment to considering multiple options and platforms for training, different styles of coaching, and alternate ways to communicate," says Carter. "If we don't adapt to the different learning styles within our organizations and break down barriers, our performance will suffer - as individuals, as a team, and as an organization. However, if we nurture an environment that recognizes and bridges the gaps between generations, there is a greater chance of engaging people at all levels."

About Richardson

Richardson (http://www.richardson.com) is a global sales training and performance improvement company. We collaborate with sales organizations to achieve greater levels of success by changing the behavior of its salespeople and sales managers. Our approach is highly collaborative, with a focus on enabling the right sales activity and effective customer dialogues. To help you achieve your goals, we partner with you to develop customized training programs and a culture of continuous learning to help drive improved organization performance.

