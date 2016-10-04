GEZE Leads Industry in Automation of Doors, Windows & Facades Engineering in the Middle East With Decisive Edge Technologies Recognized the World Over Since 1863

DUBAI, UAE, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

GEZE a global leading player in building technologies continues to meet architectural demands by providing solutions for doors and windows that monitor and regulate various tasks such as heating, air conditioning, lighting, environmental variables, security and appliances. When integrated in a building, these solutions can contribute to lower operational costs and a smaller carbon footprint in the long run.

Since the company's formation in 1863 in Germany, GEZE pioneered the manufacturing and development of automated doors, windows and facades across the world. GEZE has thus provided automation solutions for just about any infrastructure across various industries, and for residential and commercial units for well over 153 years. This earned the company a leading footprint in the field of Doors, Windows and Facades Engineering.

GEZE's distinctive Research and Development deliverables are translated into proven decisive edge technologies that have influenced the project specifications, supply and service of Automation of Doors, Windows and Facades Engineers in the Middle East through innovative solutions covering:

Climate and Ventilation Engineering

Accessibility of buildings and facilities

Safety and Security

Comfort and Elegance

Design Contribution

Sustainability Progress

Architects will find GEZE products ideal for commercial use due to their versatility in terms of application, multiple customizable features and ease of operation. GEZE also offers a comprehensive and thorough solution package right from the consultation phase all the way through to after sales support.

"A proactive call out by providing a reliable, competent and highly efficient customer service is absolutely fundamental," said Charles Constantin, Managing Director of GEZE Middle East. "A fully comprehensive contract covers consultation to meet the demands of our clients by specifying the right GEZE products, timely delivery and project support required in the early stages of the project, servicing of automatic systems maintained by qualified GEZE technicians to ensure long-term safety of clients and care of the systems employed through regular maintenance. In particular, this is just as important to us as acquiring the client itself," Constantin concluded.

More recently, GEZE was appointed to provide automation solutions for the Dubai Opera House and Qatar National Museum adding to their already burgeoning repertoire of projects in the Middle East.

About GEZE

GEZE GmbH is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of construction systems for door, window and safety technology. GEZE offers a comprehensive range of products including automatic door systems and door technology, glass systems, smoke and heat extraction systems, safety technology as well as window and ventilation technology.

As one of the market, innovation and design leaders, the independently-managed family company has decisively influenced facility engineering and building technology with pioneering developments. These developments are constantly being driven onwards in the company's technology centre. The highest of quality standards means that GEZE products contribute towards some of the most innovative building concepts in the world and ensure convenience and security in building technology.