Technavio's latest report on the global flat pouches marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sharan Raj, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on packaging sector, says, "The global flat pouches market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increased demand from non-food manufacturers for the packaging of pharmaceutical products, household products, and agricultural products. Manufacturers and consumers prefer flat pouches, as they are easily portable, lightweight, and cost effective to transport."

The top three emerging trends driving the global flat pouches market according to Technavio transportation and logistics research analysts are:

Availability of new materials and scope for premium pouches

Use of high-barrier flexible material

Increasing demand for pet food products

Availability of new materials and scope for premium pouches

The present day pouch packaging requires the contents to be acid balanced and undergo retort action. It is necessary that food is heated during this process. With temperatures ranging between 110°C and 120°C, bacteria and other micro-organism are killed to ward off any spoilage, however, the taste and nutritional value of the food is impacted in the process.

The premium pouches made of new materials are being offered at premium rates of 3%-4%. The adoption rate for these premium pouches is high from the military sector and the pharmaceutical sector, as well as from other sectors that require product packaging with extended shelf life. The product line is growing as these sectors need a wide range of films that are appropriate for oxygen/moisture sensitive goods. It is expected that in the next 10 years, the adoption rate of new materials for barrier protection will increase and capture more than 10% of the market share.

Use of high-barrier flexible material

A recent trend emerging in the global market is the increasing use of high-barrier flexible packaging products. High-barrier flexible material contains resins, which provide better product protection from factors such as moisture and oxygen and provide longer shelf life. Pouches made from these materials have higher performance than other packaging products as specialized coatings and laminated structures along with resins are used to develop this form of packaging.

Some of the high-barrier plastics used in the development of pouches include biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), which are products that are gaining popularity among consumers globally. Moreover, these high-barrier plastics are considered to be premium packaging, and they are increasingly being used by food and beverage companies.

Increasing demand for pet food products

The pet packaging market is witnessing growth because of increase in pet ownership and pet spending. The increase can be attributed to growing per capita disposable income and increasing awareness of the health requirements of pets. For instance, in the US, there was a approximately 5% increase on pet care spending in 2014 as compared to 2009.

The focus of pet owners has shifted towards the importance of nutritious, natural, and organic pet food products. "The pet food market is expected to see phenomenal growth during the forecast period and is expected to reach around USD 70 billion by 2017, thereby increasing the demand for packaging, especially the pouches," says Sharan.

With an increase in awareness, consumers look for labels to select the safest and most nutritious foods. Therefore, companies are featuring nutritional tables and food pyramids on the packaging material. Thus, flat pouch packaging has become an important tool to communicate the message of quality, taste, and functionality of a product along with attracting the attention of the consumers at the store shelf.

