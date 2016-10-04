According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global ion-exchange chromatography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Ion-exchange Chromatography Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The report categorizes the global ion-exchange chromatography market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Pharmaceutical industry

Healthcare sector

Others

Global ion-exchange chromatography market in the pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical industry was the largest revenue generator for the global ion-exchange chromatography market in 2015, accounting for approximately 24% of the overall market revenue. The pharmaceutical industry was not only the largest end-user segment of ion-exchange chromatography in 2015 but also one of the fastest growing end-user segments, second to other new emerging areas of applications. According to Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, "The increase in investments in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to further drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. This growth will translate in the expansion of existing facilities and setting up of new research and testing facilities, ultimately leading to a rise in demand for not only ion-exchange chromatography instruments but also reagents and other consumables."

The majority of the demand for chromatography offerings is likely to originate from emerging Latin American countries and APAC nations, particularly Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan during the forecast period. These economies are attracting more investors in the pharmaceutical industry due to favorable economic conditions and the availability of relatively inexpensive labor and capital.

Global ion-exchange chromatography market in the healthcare sector

The global ion-exchange chromatography market in the healthcare sector was the second largest end-user segment in the market, with approximately 20% of the share in 2015. The applications of ion-exchange chromatography in the healthcare sector include clinical testing, diagnostics, and sample separation. An increase in the number of healthcare facilities and diagnostic facilities, especially in APAC, will be the primary growth driver for this market during the forecast period. With the global healthcare sector likely to grow at 5.4% CAGR between 2015 and 2020, the demand for ion-exchange chromatography offerings will rise steadily during the forecast period.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea accounted for almost one-third of the of revenue of the chromatography market in APAC. The US with 6,097 hospitals and Brazil with 6410 hospitals accounted for almost one-third of the total market in the Americas. Thus, this end-user segment generated its revenue primarily from APAC and the Americas in 2015. With many countries within APAC investing heavily to improve healthcare infrastructure, this region is expected to further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global ion-exchange chromatography market in Others end-user segment

Other end-users include the chemical sector, food and beverage industry, environmental testing, academia, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals. Among these industries, the largest contributor was the chemical sector, followed by the food and beverage industry. With the chemical industry expected to grow at CAGR of over 9% between 2015 and 2020, the demand for ion-exchange chromatography offerings will also exhibit steady growth. The major applications of these offerings in the chemical industry include corrosion testing, crude oil analysis, solubility testing, and other general laboratory chemical processes.

The increasingly stringent food processing and safety norms have led to tighter control over testing the quality and content of processed and packaged foods. Ion-exchange chromatography is largely used for these tests. The rise in demand from this end-user is likely to originate from North America and Western Europe, where food and safety norms are very stringent.

The growing emphasis on environment protection has led to greater environmental monitoring. One of the most important parts of environment monitoring is water quality monitoring. With the global environmental monitoring and sensing market growing at a CAGR of around 7% between 2015 and 2020, the importance and awareness of water quality monitoring will rise rapidly.

The increasing emphasis on higher education and research is another growth driver for this segment. The increase in the number of research institutions in Eastern Europe, South America, and APAC is expected to drive the growth of this market. "The increasing number of research institutes and the emphasis on research and breakthrough developments in different fields will lead to the application and adoption of chromatography during the forecast period," says Amber.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad

GE Healthcare

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

