Multisorb Announces Hyderabad Manufacturing Site to Support Indian Pharmaceutical Industry

BUFFALO, New York and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Multisorb Technologies, the world leader in active packaging technology, is pleased to announce the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

The new facility, made via foreign direct investment, will be located in the GMR Aerospace Park at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport approximately 25 kilometers south of Hyderabad city center.

Approximately 4,000 square meters in size, the facility will house Multisorb's state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in a clean room environment. As with all Multisorb manufacturing sites, it will be compliant to the United States FDA's CGMP standards (21 CFR Parts 210-211).

"Our investment in India reflects Multisorb's continuing commitment to Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers", said Eric Armenat, CEO of Multisorb Technologies. "We're very pleased to take our relationship with our customers to the next level via local manufacturing and participating in Make in India program", Armenat added.

Laxmikant Khaitan, General Manager of Multisorb Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., will lead the new Hyderabad site.

"Multisorb's advanced sorbent and complementary dispensing technologies have become the industry standard in India over the past 15 years. Our customers will now enjoy these technologies at a lower landed cost", stated Khaitan.

"India has been a global pharmaceutical manufacturing center for a number of years", advised Multisorb's Adrian Possumato, Vice President of Healthcare Packaging. "We are pleased to expand our role in India by joining the local manufacturing community and supporting our Success through Efficiencysm program directly from our Hyderabad site", added Possumato.

Multisorb plans to manufacture its DMF-supported products in its Hyderabad facility including StripPax® desiccant/sorbent packets, IntelliSorb® moisture regulating packets, and StabilOx® oxygen absorbing packets. It expects to host customer quality system audits of the site during Q4-2017 and begin supplying Indian customers from the Hyderabad site in early Q1-2018.

