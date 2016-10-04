

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is gaining ground against all of its major rivals Tuesday afternoon. Hawkish comments from Fed officials has increased speculation among investors that the central bank is likely to hike interest rates again before the end of the year.



Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, a non-voting Fed member, said he would have voted to raise rates in September.



'I would have dissented,' Lacker told reporters in Charleston, West Virginia, joining three other voters who wanted to raise interest rates.



Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday she expects the case for a hike in borrowing costs to remain 'compelling' at the next review in November.



There was no U.S. economic data to drive the direction of trade Tuesday. However, there are several reports due to be released Wednesday, including private sector employment, factory orders, the ISM non-manufacturing index and the U.S. trade deficit data. Investors are eagerly anticipating the release of the U.S. employment report for September at the end of the week.



The dollar climbed to an early high of $1.1137 against the Euro Tuesday, but has since retreated to around $1.12.



Eurozone producer prices decreased at a faster-than-expected pace in August, after rising in the previous three months, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices fell 0.2 percent month-over-month in August, reversing a 0.3 percent climb in July, which was revised from a 0.1 percent increase reported earlier. That was just above the 0.1 percent drop expected by economists.



British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she will start the process for the U.K. to leave the European Union in the first quarter of 2017.



Speaking to the delegates at her Conservative Party's annual conference on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she'll invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty by the end of the first quarter of 2017.



The buck surged to a 31-year high of $1.2714 against the pound sterling Tuesday from an early low of $1.2860.



The U.K. construction sector expanded for the first time since May largely due to a recovery in residential building, data from Markit showed Tuesday. The Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 52.3 in September from 49.2 in August. The score was expected to fall to 49.



The greenback has risen to a 2-week high of Y102.760 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday afternoon, extending yesterday's gains. The dollar began the trading week around Y101.400.



Japan's confidence improved for the second straight month in September to the highest level in three years, defying economists' expectations for a decrease, survey figures from Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 43.0 in September from 42.0 in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 41.5.



