CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Shaw Communications wants to celebrate those people and organizations who are making a difference in the lives of Canadian youth by granting 150 birthday wishes to support local charitable and community activities.

"Canada is more than just our home, it's a place of inspiration, innovation, and diversity," said Brad Shaw, Chief Executive Officer, Shaw Communications. "To commemorate our country's landmark birthday, we will be honouring 150 extraordinary Canadians and organizations who are going above and beyond to improve the lives of children and youth by granting their birthday wishes for Canada."

Starting today, Shaw invites Canadians to submit their birthday wishes for Canada by nominating people, events, and charitable organizations who are doing exceptional work to help build a healthy and prosperous future for kids in our communities. Through 2017, Shaw will bring these wishes to life by shining a spotlight on the amazing work Canadians are doing to enrich our nation, sharing their inspiring stories and providing grants so they can continue to make our country great.

Supported through the Shaw Kids Investment Program (SKIP), Shaw will provide grants to:

-- Charitable and non-profit organizations planning heritage and cultural youth-focused events that celebrate the sesquicentennial. -- Charitable organizations planning Canada 150 initiatives that support children and youth. -- Organizations championed by outstanding Canadians going above and beyond to support our nation's youth.

For more information regarding Shaw's Canada 150 initiative, or to submit a birthday wish, please visit www.shaw.ca/Canada150.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw is an enhanced connectivity provider. Shaw serves consumers with broadband Internet, WiFi, video, digital phone and, through WIND Mobile, wireless services. Shaw Business Network Services provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony, video and fleet tracking services. Shaw Business Infrastructure Services provides enterprises colocation, cloud and managed services through ViaWest. Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX: SJR.B)(NYSE: SJR). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

Contacts:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman

VP, Communications and Public Relations

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca



