TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- MCW Energy Group Limited ("MCW") (TSX VENTURE: MCW)(OTCQX: MCWEF), a Canadian holding company involved in the development of environmentally-friendly oil sands technologies and the production of oil from Utah's vast oil sands deposits, announces amendments (the "Amendments") of two debentures (the "Debentures") in the aggregate amount of US$1.1 million with two private arm's length lenders (the "Holders"), originally announced on October 14, 2014. Pursuant to the Amendments, the Debentures will be convertible, at the option of the Holders, into common shares of MCW at $0.15 per common share at any time prior to the date of maturity of the Debentures (the "Maturity Date") which, pursuant to the Amendments, has been extended to January 31, 2017. The following amendments were also made to the Debentures: (i) warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of MCW issued to the Holders in connection with the Debentures shall be cancelled; (ii) from June 1, 2016, interest is payable at a rate of 1.25% per month; (iii) if the outstanding amounts are not paid in full on or before the Maturity Date, a penalty of 10% will become payable on any amounts outstanding; and (iv) a fee of 5% is payable on the amounts outstanding as at June 1, 2016. The amended Debentures, and any common shares issuable upon conversion of the Debentures, will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

On May 13, 2016, MCW announced it had entered into a shares for debt agreement, pursuant to which MCW would issue 30,254,117 common shares in satisfaction of US$3,000,000 of indebtedness currently owed to Alex Blyumkin, an officer and director of MCW. The shares for debt agreement announced on May 13, 2016 has not been successfully completed and has been amended pursuant to which MCW will issue 27,021,050 common shares in satisfaction of US$3,075,000 (US$3,000,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest to September 18, 2016). The shares will be issued upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued in satisfaction of the indebtedness will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

The shares for debt transaction with Mr. Blyumkin is a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction with Mr. Blyumkin is exempt from the formal valuation approval requirements of MI 61-101 as none of the securities of MCW are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The transaction is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of MCW's market capitalization.

About MCW Energy Group Limited

MCW Energy Group Limited is focused on value creation via the development and implementation of (i) proprietary, environmentally-friendly oil sands extraction technologies and remedial tailings ponds project solutions, (ii) expanding production capacities of its now operational oil sands project in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and (iii) the formulation of worldwide joint ventures and the licensing of oil sand opportunities with private and governmental resource entities within countries possessing extensive oil sands/shale deposits. MCW's management team is comprised of individuals who have extensive knowledge in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas projects and production, both in upstream and downstream industry sectors.

