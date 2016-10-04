Showpad Unveils Content Recommendations at Dreamforce '16

New automated function reduces sales reps' 30 hours per month* search for the right materials

SAN FRANCISCO and GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Showpad, the world's most powerful content activation and sales enablement platform, today announced the release of automated, on-time and on-demand content recommendations for sales and marketing teams.

Content recommendations automatically suggest the most relevant content for each sales conversation, allowing salespeople to personalize communication without much prep time. The recommendations - which serve up materials such as videos, ebooks, whitepapers, and infographics - are based on deal data in Salesforce, and they get more intelligent over time. Using machine learning, each suggestion distills reps' personal knowledge of customers that they've logged inside Salesforce, and builds on top of it, suggesting how to best use that information to advance each individual deal.

"Our ultimate goal is creating the easiest-to-use and smartest sales enablement platform," said Louis Jonckheere, co-Founder and co-CEO at Showpad. "Salespeople spend more than 30 hours per month just searching for the right content to share with clients or prospects. Why not do that for them? I'm thrilled we continue to be at the forefront of ever-smarter automated tools that let salespeople focus on what they do best: sell."

Machine learning looks at opportunities in play and recommends the best content for each, based on attributes like deal stage, industry and company size, and whether content helped to close similar previous opportunities. Recommendations conveniently appear on the opportunity page in SFDC, where the sales rep managing the deal naturally works.

Recommended content can be shared and automatically logged to the opportunity in Salesforce. That sharing, and the prospect's subsequent engagement with the material, in turn, further educates the system on materials' effectiveness and makes content more or less likely to be recommended in the future.

Content recommendations are available now for any Showpad client with Salesforce integration.

For more information, please visit our website at Showpad.com.

About Showpad

Showpad delivers the world's most powerful content activation platform - one that makes content incredibly easy to find, present, share and measure. Showpad empowers businesses to deliver their content to the right audience at the right time with the most intuitive and robust content platform. With Showpad, sales and marketing teams work better together to engage with audiences, advance conversations, inspire loyalty and accelerate the business. The Showpad platform can be deployed quickly and scales for any company.

Founded in 2011, Showpad activates the content of over 850 companies around the world, including Johnson & Johnson, Fujifilm, Audi, Intel and Kimberly-Clark. Showpad has dual headquarters in Ghent and San Francisco - plus offices in Portland and London. For more information on Showpad, email press@showpad.com, visit www.showpad.com or follow Showpad on Twitter.

*source