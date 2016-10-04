

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly lower Tuesday, unable to fight back above $50 amid signs of increased production from Iran and Libya.



OPEC reached a deal in principle last week to curb supplies, but details have yet to be announced.



The American Petroleum Institute is out with crude oil inventories this afternoon, followed tomorrow by official numbers from Energy Information Administration.



Oil stockpiles have dwindled four weeks in a row.



WTI light sweet crude was down 19 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $48.63 a barrel.



