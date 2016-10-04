Resolution Games Confirms Virtual Reality Game Wonderglade Will Launch with Public Availability of Daydream

Resolution Games releases initial details and images for Wonderglade

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Today, virtual reality (VR) games studio Resolution Games announced that Wonderglade will launch with the public availability of the Daydream platform and Daydream-ready devices. Wonderglade is a carnival-themed game that allows users to magically teleport into a world of wonders to play new takes on traditional carnival games. Daydream, Google's platform for high performance mobile VR, will enable Wonderglade players to experience mobile VR gameplay like never before.

"We're excited to make one of the first games for Google Daydream. Wonderglade is truly a game that anyone can enjoy and immediately pick up and start having fun with - whether experienced with VR and games or not," said Resolution Games' CEO Tommy Palm. "And, it's the perfect introduction for those interested in trying Daydream. The game is optimized to utilize the Daydream motion controller, enabling users to experience the different aspects of the controller, while playing games that are familiar and can be played in small bursts or for hours on end."

The studio also revealed two of the mini-games that users can play on Wonderglade - Tip N Tilt Racing and Tiny Tee Golf. Tip N Tilt Racing is a fast-paced game where users race against the clock with hilarious ball-shaped animals on a tilt-board maze. Tiny Tee Golf is the VR version of the classic mini golf game, where players aim and shoot with precision using the Daydream controller.

The game will be free and available alongside the launch of Daydream. More details on Wonderglade will be available in the coming weeks. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/wondergladegame.

Resolution Games is the first virtual reality (VR) games studio that focuses on creating accessible, fun games that everyone can enjoy - pushing the limits of the emerging VR games space. Their mobile VR fishing game, Bait!, is known as one of the most popular VR titles to date with nearly a million downloads and counting. The studio is composed of highly respected game industry veterans, serial entrepreneurs and thought leaders with a proven track record of widely acclaimed success spanning across mass market and AAA games, free-to-play games, hardware and more. Resolution Games is privately held and based in Stockholm, Sweden.

