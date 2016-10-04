ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - October 04, 2016) - Foundry Commercial, the multi-city commercial real estate firm headquartered in Orlando, announces today that it has completed a full-floor, long-term lease for respected Florida law firm Bogin Munns & Munns at downtown Orlando's Gateway Center. Foundry Commercial both leases and manages Gateway Center on behalf of the building's landlord, FCA Partners.

As one of the most well-known law firms in the state, Bogin Munns & Munns maintains offices in 11 Florida cities, including Orlando. The firm's decision to move all 80 of its Orlando-based associates to the downtown region was made in order to provide employees with ease of access to amenities, better parking perks, great views, and an exciting urban environment.

"We are very pleased to be moving into such quality space with such quality ownership and management," said Rulon D. Munns, partner at Bogin, Munns & Munns. "The space and location are perfect for us, and we are confident that our efforts to provide reasonable, full service, effective legal services to the Orlando community will be enhanced by this move. Our thanks go to Alex Rosario and his team at Foundry for working cooperatively and creatively with us to make this happen."

As building manager, Foundry Commercial will oversee the construction of new offices to accommodate the influx of Bogin Munns & Munns employees as Gateway Center continues to fill with notable Orlando-based companies.

"We firmly believe that Gateway Center is a perfect fit for the Orlando Bogin Munns & Munns team," said Alex Rosario, principal of brokerage services at Foundry Commercial. "When we learned that Rulon Munns and his partners were looking to move downtown, we knew that Gateway Center's prime location, paired with FCA Partners' reputation for excellent landlord services, would make the building an outstanding choice for the firm's first venture into the downtown region."

Alex Rosario, J. Paul Reynolds, Jon Pietkiewicz and Gabe De Jesus completed the transaction on behalf of Foundry Commercial.

Other recent deals at Gateway Center include Northwestern Mutual, GEICO and Caryn Green Law Firm, which, with the addition of Bogin Munns & Munns, brings the total percentage of space leased at the building to 85 percent.

About Foundry Commercial

Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 270 employees and more than 40 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control more than $500 million in advantaged investment opportunities in partnership with its clients. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2015 through a management led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Bowes

lbowes@findsomewinmore.com

(407) 722-7843