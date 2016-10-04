REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - October 04, 2016) - Nominum ® announced today that it was awarded "Most Ambitious Solution for Communication Service" for its DNS-based N2' platform and application suite. The award was announced this week at the annual Services Innovation World conference in London, where hundreds of top-tier communications service providers (CSPs) and technology providers gathered for a two-day event focused on digital transformation and service innovation in the telecommunications industry.

Based on the award criteria, Nominum was selected for the global scale of the N2 solution and its impact on the service provider industry in driving technology, business and operational transformation. Additionally, the award recognizes Nominum for providing a unique solution for service providers to accelerate digital transformation and deliver personalized services that enrich the digital lifestyle for subscribers.

"Our judges selected Nominum for this prestigious award because of its technological capabilities and ability to help service providers around the globe differentiate themselves with subscriber-centric services," said the Services Innovation World team. "With the increasing popularity of over-the-top [OTT] providers, CSPs are dedicated to delivering new services that help them meet the demands of their increasingly digital consumers. The Nominum N2 platform and integrated application suite provides a unique ability for service providers to enrich the digital lifestyle of subscribers through a personalized internet experience, and is having a tremendous impact on CSPs as they deliver value-added services that put subscribers first."

"It is an honor for Nominum to receive this award and be recognized for helping CSPs accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Brian Metzger, vice president of global marketing for Nominum. "The dramatic growth in demand for online connectivity, fueled by the mobile internet boom, has created an overwhelming challenge for CSPs, resulting in a market situation we call the 'digital transformation paradox.' While the digital economy has flourished on the back of their networks, CSPs have been forced to keep pace by investing significant amounts of money in infrastructure. In the past, this financial burden has made it difficult to commit resources towards the creation of higher-value digital services to thwart competition from OTT players," he said. "Now, the tables have turned as the infrastructure investments and cost efficiencies CSPs made are paying off. As providers undergo the ambitious goal of transforming from CSP to digital service provider, they are shifting more of their focus from the network to the subscriber to deliver personalized services that enhance their digital lifestyle."

Nominum N2 is a high-performance, extensible service enabler that is comprised of integrated, DNS-based applications that meet CSP requirements for flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness, and allows them to differentiate themselves in the global market. The N2 application suite is integrated for a "closed loop" experience through four key service components that, when combined, enhance the digital lifestyle and increase subscriber loyalty by delivering an optimal and personalized online experience.

Vantio CacheServe DNS provides world-class internet network performance and reliability

N2 ThreatAvert provides intelligent and adaptive network cybersecurity defense

N2 Engage provides premium subscriber cybersecurity protection with control over unwanted content

N2 Reach provides personalized notifications that build trust with subscribers, alert them to important account information and give them options for enhancing service

With the Nominum N2 suite of DNS-based solutions working together-from performance to security to personalization-CSP teams are accomplishing the ambitious goal of digital transformation by operating more efficiently, delivering higher value services, capturing more revenue and better positioning themselves to compete with OTT players and other disruptive service providers.

About the Service Innovation World Awards

As operators strive to tailor their services to the evolving needs of consumers, the Service Innovation Awards 2016 offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate excellence in service roll-out, delivery and diversification. Taking place as part of the Services Innovation World Conference, you can enter your organization for the 2017 awards via https://tmt.knect365.com/service-innovation-world/awards. Services Innovation World is organization by KNect365, an Informa business.

About Nominum

Nominum ® is the world's DNS innovation leader and the first company to create an integrated suite of DNS-based, subscriber-centric applications to digitally transform service providers and personalize the online subscriber experience.

Nominum N2' solutions leverage the company's market-leading Vantio' DNS software and expert team of data scientists to forge a clear path for service providers to move beyond a network-centric approach to a value proposition that is subscriber-centric and highly differentiated. N2 provides an extensible network services framework that synchronizes digital capabilities with people, processes and systems across the organization to deliver personalized solutions that enhance subscriber value and brand loyalty, fuel revenue growth and bolster competitive advantage.

Nominum is a global software company headquartered in Silicon Valley. More than 100 service providers in over 40 countries trust Nominum to enable a safer, more personalized Internet experience and promote greater value to subscribers. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.6 trillion queries around the globe each day -- roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information, please visit nominum.com.

Media Contact

Nancy Hill

PR Director

nancy.hill@nominum.com

+1.415.309.5185