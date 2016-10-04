TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX: CDD.UN) (TSX: UTE.UN) (TSX: LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on October 31, 2016 to unitholders of record on October 17, 2016, ex-dividend date of October 13, 2016 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit -------------------------------------------------------------------- Core Canadian Dividend Trust CDD.UN $0.03532 Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund UTE.UN $0.06399 Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund LVU.UN $0.04643

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Contacts:

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

Aaron Ho

Vice-President, Finance



Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West, Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

info@strathbridge.com

www.strathbridge.com



