GAITHERSBURG, Md., 2016-10-04 22:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc., (Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it will host its 4th annual Investor and Analyst Meeting, Tuesday, October 11, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



Senior management will conduct a series of presentations to update analysts and investors on the Company's ongoing clinical development programs.



For additional information and registration, please email novavax@westwicke.com or call 443-213-0506.



A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed under the "Investors"/ "Events" section of the Novavax website at novavax.com. Please allow extra time prior to the webcast to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. The webcast and a replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section of the Novavax website at novavax.com. The event will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.



About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage vaccine company committed to delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Our recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M™ adjuvant technology are the foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through safe and effective vaccines. Additional information about Novavax is available on the company's website, novavax.com.



