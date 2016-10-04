Markets move in cycles. Even more important, markets influence each other permanently. If one market moves in such a strong way that it influences other markets, it creates a primary trend. A primary market trend is important as it indicates in which direction all other markets are evolving, and at with with strength. Right now, we see a new and strong primary market trend developing for 2017, i.e. rising interest rates. Forbes rightfully suggested to Spot The Stock Market's Trend Before It Is Obvious To All, which is indeed the key challenge and a prerequisite in order to become profitable. However, Forbes did not a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...