Children's Soft Play Centre in Wimbledon Wins BIG at Merton Best Business Awards 2016

LONDON, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

On 22nd September 2016, Rob Palmer Williams (Director/Dad) walked away with three awards at the annual business awards hosted at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon.

His business, Tots Landing Ltd, was nominated for 'Best Business in Wimbledon Town Centre', 'The Extra Mile' and 'Best Customer Service' - the only business to be up for three awards.

Through showing initiative, boldness and sound management skills, he was able to demonstrate sustainable growth whilst linking the platform he has created with being able to give something back to his local community.

He has donated thousands of pounds to worthy charities including The Royal Marsden Hospital and Dreamflight.

Coming runner up in the Best Business and Extra Mile category, Rob (42) was extremely delighted to have achieved this adulation and did not believe winning the Best Customer Service category was in his grasp.

"Just being nominated for not one but three awards was amazing enough, but becoming runner up for two was unbelievable! There are more than 5000 local small businesses in the area, so when they called out my name for the Best Customer Service award I was totally taken aback. We have worked hard to exceed customers expectations before, during and after they use our services. Being consistent over the last three and a half years has been to key to our continued success."

