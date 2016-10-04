New Standards for Enterprise Compliance Management

MMIS President and CEO, Michaeline Daboul, will join legal and compliance professionals at Pharma Compliance Europe 2016 October 5-6, 2016 in London to discuss how life sciences companies are adopting new standards and best practices to comply with global compliance, legal, and transparency regulations. MMIS is the creator of the award winning MediSpend Global Compliance Solutions.

Ms. Daboul's session, to be held at 12:00 on Wednesday, October 5th, is titled: New Standards for Enterprise Compliance Management The session will use a case study approach to demonstrate the emerging best practices for managing upstream healthcare entity (HCE) engagement as well as downstream data aggregation and analysis to move from a reactive to proactive compliance program. Attendees will learn:

How global health care laws and associated enforcement actions are driving the new standards;

How to address challenges with current enterprise systems and business processes;

A review of best practices to ensure adherence to laws, codes, and company policies discussed through a series of case studies.

Survey results from a recent global webinar series co-presented by MediSpend and Navigant Consulting found that 67% of manufacturers stated they use a manual or semi-automated, decentralized HCE engagement process. 63% of participants sited the lack of a comprehensive audit trail and process documentation as a significant challenge related to the management of the HCE engagement process.

"The fact that life sciences companies are spending considerable amounts of money to fix basic operational and compliance issues caused by outdated legacy systems, has been a driver for MediSpend to move upstream to build a comprehensive end-to-end software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to address the entire HCE engagement process," says Ms. Daboul. "Companies are now implementing MediSpend's integrated SaaS solutions across the global HCE contracting continuum, including needs assessment, HCE qualification, engagement, contracting and delivery to comply with evolving best practices and to reduce organizational risk."

The MediSpend Global Compliance solution is becoming the new standard for life sciences companies to manage the end-to-end engagement process between HCEs and the internal stakeholders within the life science organization. Aggregating upstream and downstream data is critical for the analysis of risk, and having a full audit trail is key to adhering to laws and rules of engagement. By introducing disruptive technologies to the market to solve these challenges, MediSpend has transformed the way companies manage and analyze data with easy to use cloud based tools.

Ms. Daboul is a compliance and transparency industry expert and has been interviewed by Inside CMS, CIO Review, Healthcare Finance News, Mass Device and Healthcare Review North East Network on compliance challenges and the importance of implementing a global compliance process.

About MMIS

MMIS is an award winning global technology company, providing innovative compliance and business intelligence solutions for the life science industry. MMIS is the leader who disrupted the compliance market by introducing MediSpend Global Compliance Solutions, delivering the first and only cloud-based SaaS solution suite to help companies manage HCE relationships from engagement through compliant state, federal and global transparency reporting.

Recently chosen for the second year in a row by CIO Review for its annual listing of the 20 Most Promising Pharma and Life Science Technology Solution Providers, MediSpend provides the first SaaS end-to-end global compliance and data analytics solution for the life sciences industry. MediSpend continues to lead in innovation, product excellence and customer success.

