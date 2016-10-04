

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The average fee for using an out-of-network ATM is now $4.57, a 10-ear high, according to Bankrate.



'Paying the fee every once in a great while isn't going to make or break you, but it's the habit of routinely paying these types of fees that is going to put you in the poor house,' said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.



'The cost of maintaining and upgrading ATM networks gets spread over fewer transactions each year,' explained McBride.



A customer is charged in two parts by the banks, first the ATM owner charges and then the customer's bank also charges for going out of network. The ATM charge increased to $2.90 from $2.88 while the bank's fee rose almost 2% to $1.67.



Banks face pressure to find a source for income, and ATM fees are an easy place to look, says Kevin Barker, a senior equity analyst with Piper Jaffray. 'I would expect ATM fees to continue to move higher,' he says.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX