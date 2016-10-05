Critical medical grade materials from Celanese show performance, patient health benefits

When treating patients, precision and performance are critical to medical device usage and drug dispensing. Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, will highlight polymers that help manufacturers of medical devices from surgical tools to orthopedic implants improve product design, safety and effectiveness at the K 2016 plastics show in Düsseldorf, Germany as the company showcases the Art of Material Selection

"As medical materials are pushed to perform at higher levels, manufacturers are looking to certified medical-grade polymers to conform to specific property and quality standards, as well as applicable regulatory requirements," said Todd Elliott, vice president of Material Solutions, Celanese. "At K 2016, we will show our customers the value of partnering with Celanese as they face the challenges of selecting medical-grade materials."

Medical device researchers and manufacturers use Celanese MT® (Medical Technology) grade polymers to design products capable of moving parts, precision dosing and wear resistance. Devices such as orthopedic implants last longer and are more life-like when made with these polymers. Insulin injection pens and measured drug delivery devices, such as syringes and asthma inhalers, are made stronger with MT® grade polymers that are durable, reliable and compliant. Celanese polymers are tested to have the required medical properties for consistent operation critical to patients and practitioners.

Isaac Khalil, Celanese vice president of Global Medical, stated: "Celanese is continuing to expand its MT® portfolio to meet our customers' increasing requirements. Customer design trends that are critical to quality include connectivity, miniaturization, aesthetics and part precision. Celanese's medical portfolio is catering to these trends, with solutions such as laser-direct structuring, high flow Vectra® LCP, molded-in-color polymers, heat dissipating technology, USP Class VI standards, and DMF access and regulatory support."

At K 2016, Celanese will highlight three strategies to successful product development and manufacturing using its MT® grade engineered materials:

Design Freedom: The Celanese portfolio of medical grade polymers helps keep medical devices easy to operate, enables efficient and safe treatment administration, and ensures ease-of-use for patients, thereby allowing manufacturers to bring new products to market faster with greater user acceptance.

Decades of polymer development, technical expertise and life sciences industry knowledge goes into each Celanese medical-grade material. The Celanese MTand Ateva G-series medical polymers address many of today's challenges such as patient compliance and dosage frequency to offer proven, safe and reliable materials.

Celanese engineers work closely with medical device researchers and manufacturers around the world to interpret their critical requirements and identify the right polymers from the broad portfolio of material solutions that meet regulatory requirements. They also guide designs to be effective, functional and accurate while streamlining development and regulatory approvals.

Celanese continues to support customer franchises in diabetes care, COPD and orthopedics with a broad and expanding materials portfolio. Customers can utilize Celanese's MT® service package for consistently high quality materials, continuity of supply and technical support.

