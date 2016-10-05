sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,54 Euro		+0,485
+0,84 %
WKN: A0DP2A ISIN: US1508701034 Ticker-Symbol: DG3 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,62
58,78
04.10.
58,09
58,35
04.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELANESE CORPORATION58,54+0,84 %