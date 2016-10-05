

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release August figures for retail sales, highlighting a bust day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Retail sales are expected to gain 0.2 percent on month following the flat reading in July.



Australia also will see September numbers for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in August, the index score was 45.0.



New Zealand will provide September data for the commodity price index from ANZ; in August, the index added 3.2 percent.



Japan will see September numbers for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in August, their scores were 49.6 and 49.8, respectively.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see September figures for the manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei; in August, their scores were 49.0 and 52.3, respectively.



South Korea will release consumer price data for September. In August, inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year, while core CPI fell 0.3 percent on month and gained 1.1 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed all week for the National Day holiday, and will re-open on Monday.



