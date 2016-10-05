SEATTLE, WASHINGTON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Versatile Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VV) today announced that John Hardy has resigned as a Director, effective September 30, 2016. Mr. Hardy had previously resigned as a Director and Officer of all subsidiaries and affiliates of Versatile Systems Inc. in December 2013.

About Versatile

Versatile is a multi-disciplinary technology company with solutions across the mobile software and hardware landscape. The company's products are utilized by Fortune 500 retailers, as well as large and small distribution companies representing grocery, dairy, beverage and consumer packaged goods. For more information please visit www.versatile.com.

