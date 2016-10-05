

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 1.8 percent on year in September, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.



That follows the 2.0 percent decline in August.



The main driver in the decline continued to be food prices, which skidded 1.3 percent after falling 1.1 percent in the previous month.



'We are now in the fourth year of falling shop prices, so the record-setting run of shop price deflation continues, which is great news for consumers,' said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.



