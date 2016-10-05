Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

T.Y. LIN INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN IDEAM S.A. IN MADRID, SPAIN

T.Y. Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that TYLI has acquired a majority interest in IDEAM S.A. (IDEAM). Based in Madrid, Spain, IDEAM is a premier structural engineering consultancy that specializes in the design and construction of major bridges and complex structures. The company also operates in the Latin American and Middle East markets.

IDEAM has an international reputation for excellence in steel, steel-concrete composite, cast-in-place concrete, and precast concrete technologies. Since its founding in 1938, the company has overseen the design, construction, and management of a wide range of infrastructure projects, including major and complex bridges (vehicular and pedestrian), roadways, conventional and high-speed rail systems, and facilities such as stadiums and high-rise buildings. The company also provides services for the inspection, analysis, maintenance, and rehabilitation of existing structures.

"IDEAM is grounded in the same values that have defined and driven T.Y. Lin International for more than 60 years innovation, quality, and technical excellence. Both firms also have outstanding track records in focusing on the needs of our clients," said Alvaro J. Piedrahita, P.E., TYLI President and Chief Executive Officer. "With this transaction, T.Y. Lin International is well-positioned to increase our global presence throughout Europe and Latin America."

"IDEAM is delighted to be joining forces with T.Y. Lin International," said Francisco Millanes Mato, President of IDEAM. "For our clients, it will be business as usual as they continue to work with IDEAM's exceptional team of engineers. Moving forward, our clients will also benefit from T.Y. Lin International's worldwide network of engineering talent, which provides the most comprehensive local support in the industry."

About T.Y. Lin International:

Founded in 1954, T.Y. Lin International is an internationally recognized, multi-disciplined full-service infrastructure engineering firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With more than 2,500 employees working in offices throughout the Americas and Asia, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

About IDEAM S.A.:

Based in Madrid, Spain, IDEAM S.A. is a company of structural engineers that specializes in major bridges and complex structures. Innovation, creativity, quality, and engineering excellence have been the hallmark of the firm's projects since 1938. IDEAM is recognized internationally as a premier structural engineering firm with expertise in steel, steel-concrete composite, cast-in-place concrete, and precast concrete technologies and prefabricated systems. For more information about the company, please visit www.ideam.es.

