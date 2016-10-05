TAIPEI, TAIWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Organized by the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, the 8th Digital Taipei 2016 closed last month with satisfaction and success after an extended full 3-day program. This year, as originally projected, local gaming industries have been able to meet in Taipei with speakers from abroad to acquire information on the latest trends of development in the global digital content industry. The exhibition was centered on the application of the latest technologically interactive gaming industry including animation and mobile games, with particular focus on the hottest App and VR games. Companies including HTC Vive, Softstar and other major suppliers were there to provide on-site experiencing for visitors.

This year Digital Taipei saw the participation of 214 buyers from 23 countries/regions as well as over 180 companies from digital gaming, animation, VR/AR, smart campus, independent developers and related application industries, creating over 800 one-on-one business negotiations, accumulating business exchanges over NT$450,000,000 plus huge potential collaboration opportunities.

Purported for creating and expanding the opportunity for the digital industry on new knowledge, the organizer invited topnotch speakers from similar worldwide exhibition and congresses on topics including VR/AR, market observation, marketing skills and operations. Major gaming companies shared with participants their experiences and industry trends. Keynote speaker Mr. Levi Buchman, director of developer relations of Electronic Arts, Chillingo, USA shared his experience in gaming development and publishing, suggesting that prior to developing, man has to consider why to do it, resources involved to put in, and who the customers are in order to optimize success. In marketing, Mr. Hirotaka Ogura of the global digital marketing group Adways Inc., analyzed his experience in developing the Indonesian market and noted that internationalization of games should no longer rely on traditional media communication, whereas the demassification of selected software in App marketing is the new direction to attend to. In the area of global trends, the organizer invited App Annie and GIST to analyze the greater Chinese and Turkish markets. Over 40 sessions were held during the 3-day forum, attracting over 3,000 attendants.

Digital Taipei 2016 was the 8th time since 2009 and has held over 200 internationally praiseworthy sessions with over 10,000 professional participants. It has become an allurement not only to world renowned speakers but also to multinational companies to showcase their products. In the foreseeable future, users will be content consumers and simultaneously suppliers, while service providers will be content users and at the same time innovators. The "Taipei International Digital Content Summit and Fair" has established itself as the platform not only for international B2B networking and marketing, but also for innovative technology and application, as well as creating models of digital economy. It has become not just an annual event to usher in international new technologies and trends for Taiwan's digital industry, government agencies and educational institutions; it is in fact a governmental platform on which to develop and promote digital content products and to bridge the industry with huge global market. (This release has been prepared by IDBMEA)

About Digital Taipei Preparatory Committee

This is the 8th consecutive year of Digital Taipei since 2009. In the past few years, the event has continuously exerted in shaping Taiwan into an international exchange platform for digital content in the Asian Pacific region. In addition to further creating opportunities by showcasing domestic products on an international level, it is also our hope that the latest news and trends in this industry can be exchanged, international strategic business alliances can be found and that new contacts and friendships among people in this industry can be established.

