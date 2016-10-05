Manila Win Expands Synectics' Growing Asia Pacific Profile

SHEFFIELD, England, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Global surveillance business Synectics has been selected to supply an integrated surveillance solution for one of the world's newest and largest gaming projects located just outside of Manila in the Philippines.

The new casino resort will be home to the biggest gaming floor in the Philippines with around 500 gaming tables, 3,000 slot machines and several exclusive VIP and High Limit areas.

As part of a multi-million pound contract, Synectics will supply an integrated enterprise-class surveillance solution for the luxury gaming and resort development. Designed around Synectics' Synergy 3 command and control platform, the solution will monitor and record high-definition video from over 6,000 cameras, including 5,000 of Synectics latest HD IP domes and PTZs.

The Synectics solution will also integrate live and recorded video with alarm and transactional data from slot machines, point-of-sale registers, baccarat tables, access control points and other third party systems for multi-layered, property-wide security.

The system, developed with integration partner Empire Automation, is scheduled to be installed during the 4th quarter of 2016, in advance of the first phase opening of the resort at the end of this year.

John Katnic, Vice President of Global Gaming at Synectics, said: "This is an exciting and, in many ways, pioneering project for Synectics in the Asia Pacific gaming market. The resort owner's ambitious goal was to achieve seamless integration between surveillance, security, gaming and hospitality systems and to implement automated data-driven workflows based on property-wide situational awareness. This is the ideal project to showcase the full capabilities of our technology as well as demonstrate ROI through improved customer service, security and liability management.

"For projects of this scale and complexity, the need for timely, relevant, and correlated data analysis is essential. It can offer operational insights into everything from stock management to training, marketing strategy to fraud detection, and dealer efficiency to cash cage security. With Synergy 3 as the backbone of their surveillance solution this is achievable through a single unified platform."

The surveillance system will also utilize Synectics' intelligent resiliency and failover capabilities, including edge-based IP camera recording and backfilling technology, to eliminate video data loss even in the event of a network outage.

Paul Webb, Chief Executive said: "This is another significant contract win for Synectics which underlines the strength of our credentials in Asia, and highlights our position as the preferred choice among premier gaming operators around the world."

Synectics has provided solutions for several premier casino operators globally including Las Vegas, Macau Cotai, Singapore, Korea and the Philippines. The business' end-to-end integrated surveillance technology monitors and manages more than 100,000 channels in over 100 of the largest, busiest and most tightly regulated casinos in Asia, North America and Europe.

For further updates on Synectics follow @synecticsglobal on Twitter or visit http://www.synecticsglobal.com.