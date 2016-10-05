'Reinvent Your Workplace' With Newgen at APAC Conclave 2016

SINGAPORE, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Newgen Software, a leading global provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Communication Management (CCM), and Case Management (CM) solutions, will host APAC Conclave on October 07, 2016 for the very first time at Amara Sanctuary Resort, Singapore.

The Conclave will bring together senior industry leaders, consultants, Newgen customers and partners from various sectors like banking, government, shared services for an evening of knowledge sharing session, practical debates, keynote sessions and thought leadership panels to understand latest innovations and their applicability across businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, MD & CEO - Newgen Software said, "Ever evolving demands of digital savvy customers are forcing businesses to reinvent their workplaces. Customer centricity has become synonymous with business revenue and profitability across the region. Our solutions allow them to exactly do that by connecting systems, processes, people and things of their business."

The Conclave attendees can look forward to the insightful panel discussions at the Breakout Sessions on digital transformation in banking, best practices in Knowledge Management and Information Governance and how organizations can reinvent workplaces with emerging technological solutions such as RPA and digital sensing. It will be followed by a Gala Event and dinner.

Newgen experts will be engaging with the audience, understand their challenges and give a highlight on Newgen's future product road maps. They would focus on product lines such as records and grants management, mobility, lending. One of the highlights of the event is the customer speak session, allowingNewgen's APAC customers to come onto this platform to share their journey and experiences with Newgen. It will be followed by an award ceremony felicitatingthe prestigious clients. Few ofthe esteemed clients in the APAC region are Coca-Cola, AstraZeneca, East West Bank, Security Bank, Robinsons Bank, and Dai-ichi life.

About Newgen

Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd. is a leading global provider of Business Process Management(BPM), Enterprise Content Management(ECM), Customer Communication Management(CCM) and Case Management with a global footprint of 1300+ installations in over 61 countries with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at the world's leading banks, insurance firms, BPO's, healthcare organizations, government, telecom companiesand shared service centers.

Newgen's Quality Systems are certified against ISO 9001:2008 and Information Security Standard, ISO 27001:2013. Newgen has been assessed at CMMi Level3.

For more information, visit: http://www.newgensoft.com.

