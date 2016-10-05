



TOKYO, Oct 5, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - The Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies (Chairman: Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, President & CEO of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.) and Tokyo Big Sight Inc. (President & CEO: Yutaka Takehana) are now welcoming applications for media interviews for the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2016, to be held over four days from Wednesday 12th to Saturday 15th October, 2016, at Tokyo Big Sight (3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo). Please find guidelines below.On the first day of JA2016, Wednesday 12th October, an opening ceremony will be held from 9:30 am. Starting from 10 am the same day, an Invitational Preview Hour will be held in the exhibition hall for special invitees and media attendees, prior to the hall opening to the general public.Media attendees who would like to perform interviews should fill in the Media Interview Application Form and return it via email to the Public Relations Office by the morning of Tuesday, October 11.Media Interview Application Form: http://bit.ly/2doPeBZHighlights & TopicsFor more details, please refer to the following pages or the official websitehttps://www.japanaerospace.jp/eng/Index- The biggest-ever Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in its 50-year history, with 792 Japanese and international companies and organizations exhibiting - one of the largest-scale events in Japan!**Includes co-exhibitors- From 29 major companies among the world's top 100 companies (ranked by sales) to small- and medium-sized cluster companies from all over Japan. The event will feature 602 small, medium, and large companies and organizations from Japan, and 190 overseas exhibitors including AIRBUS GROUP, Boeing Company, and other companies and organizations- Formation of the aircraft industry's largest ever cluster zone, consisting of 349 companies and organizations- Exhibitors include Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Several dignitaries have also been invited from abroad- Providing a global BtoB meeting system- More than 50 industry luminaries, conveying the latest information- Lecture by astronaut Naoko Yamazaki and video message from astronaut Takuya Onishi. Look, listen, experience, and enjoy public events that deepen our understanding of aerospace issues- An Invitational Preview Hour held for special invitees and media personnel.- The biggest-ever Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in its 50-year history, with 792 Japanese and international companies and organizations exhibiting - one of the largest-scale events in Japan!*With 792 companies and organizations exhibiting and an exhibition area of 11,186 m2, this event is Japan's largest international aerospace exhibition. Also, as befits the celebration of its 50-year milestone, this will be the largest Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in history. 61 member companies and organizations from The Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies will be exhibiting. *Includes co-exhibitors- From 29 major companies among the world's top 100 companies (ranked by sales) to small- and medium-sized cluster companies from all over Japan. The event will feature 602 small, medium, and large companies and organizations from Japan, and 190 overseas exhibitors including AIRBUS GROUP, Boeing Company, and other companies and organizations602 leading companies and organizations from Japan to exhibit602 companies and organizations will be exhibiting, including major Japanese companies such as IHI Corporation, IHI AEROSPACE CO., LTD., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., and many more. Exhibits will include actual helicopters and helicopter mock-ups, as well as introducing the latest air frames, body components, on-board equipment, aircraft engines, engine-related equipment, space equipment and services, parts, processing machines, inspection/measuring equipment, IT solutions, etc. Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation will be exhibiting a cabin mock-up and conducting PR activities for its Japanese-made MRJ passenger aircraft. JAXA will also be presenting a space-related exhibition.190 overseas companies and organizations to exhibit, including AIRBUS GROUP, Boeing Company190 overseas companies and organizations from 31 countries/regions will be exhibiting, including AIRBUS GROUP, Boeing Company, Arianespace, Bell Helicopter Textron, Elbit Systems, Honeywell, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Lockheed Martin, Thales, and many others. Lockheed Martin will be exhibiting a full-scale mock-up of the F-35 stealth fighter in the outdoor exhibition space. The event will feature many pavilions, such as the US pavilion including General Atomics, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Rolls Royce, and others, as well as exhibitions from France, UK, India, and Canada.- Formation of the aircraft industry's largest ever cluster zone, consisting of 349 companies and organizationsClusters supported by local government and organizations, including special cooperation from Tokyo Metropolitan Government, will be presenting exhibits from all over Japan. At JA2016, a Cluster Zone will be established in West Hall 2 to gather all cluster-related stands. The Aircraft Industries Cluster Forum 2016 will also be held on Tuesday October 11 and Wednesday October 12, organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.- Exhibitions by the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Dignitaries also invited from abroad.The Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency will introduce dual-use products and technologies along with 6 small- and medium-sized companies chosen through public selection. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force will exhibit the F-3 engine for the T-4 training aircraft. Several dignitaries have also been invited from abroad. On the Trade & Public Day on Saturday October 15, there will be an exhibition of the UH-60J rescue helicopter.- Providing a global BtoB meeting systemBCI Aerospace, which is proven for facilitating business meetings in the aerospace field, will operate a large-scale business meeting system. This is the same business meeting system used in the world's largest events, including the Paris Air Show, with the participation of buyers from all over the world. Exhibitors will be able to use it free of charge.- More than 50 leading figures of the aerospace industry, conveying the latest informationMore than 50 leading figures of the aerospace and defense fields have been invited to conduct 20 sessions. Mr. Omiya, Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will take the podium to present the first day's special speech. On October 13 and 14, special seminars will be held by Mr. Morimoto, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation and Mr. Fujino, President & CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. Presenters from leading overseas companies including AIRBUS GROUP and Boeing Company will also hold overseas aviation seminars. In addition to this, defense-related seminars (including former Defense Minister Mr. Satoshi Morimoto) and space-related seminars (including JAXA Senior Vice President Mr. Mamoru Endo) will also be conducted.- Lecture by astronaut Naoko Yamazaki and video message from astronaut Takuya Onishi. Look, listen, experience, and enjoy public events that deepen our understanding of aerospace issuesThe Trade & Public Day on Saturday October 15 will include events such as "Sorajo: Committee Director Yamazaki of the Japanese Rocket Society" and "Space Development Forum (SDF): Voluntary activities by university students," as well as a concert by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Central Band, marching drill by aviation cadet, and a Blue Impulse Jr. mini-bike performance. The JAL aviation class will be presented by female pilots and mechanics, while ANA will present an ANA airline mechanic class. Professor Hajime Tozaki, well known in the field of transport policy, will present a lecture entitled "Future Airline- Future Airport," and there will also be a lecture by Japanese astronaut Naoko Yamazaki. Please note that Naoko Yamazaki's lecture is also scheduled to contain a video message to JA2016 visitors from astronaut Takuya Onishi, currently active aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In addition, in the outdoor exhibition space Lockheed Martin is planning to exhibit a mock-up cockpit boarding experience for the F-35 stealth fighter. A UH-60J rescue helicopter and rescue fire engines of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force are scheduled to be exhibited. Original goods will also be for sale only within the venue.* For more information, please refer to the official website. https://www.japanaerospace.jp/eng/IndexJapan International Aerospace Exhibition 2016Opening Day Program: Wednesday October 12Japan International Aerospace Exhibition 2016 Opening CeremonyTime: Starts 9:30 amVenue: Tokyo Big Sight, West Exhibition Hall AtriumSchedule:1. Greetings from the organizer (Mr. Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, Chairman of the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies)2. Congratulatory addresses by guests of honor3. Tape cutting4. Musical performance by Japan Air Self-Defense Force Central BandInvitational Preview HourTime: 10 am - 12 pmVenue: Tokyo Big Sight, whole building of West Exhibition HallEligibility to attend: Media personnel, special inviteesRequest for visits during Invitational Preview HourAt JA2016, an Invitational Preview Hour will be held for special invitees on the first day (Wednesday, October 12) from 10 am until 12 pm. This will permit viewing of the venue and exhibits prior to the entry of general public, and the organizers strongly encourage media personnel to attend this program and proactively carry out media interviews.Some points to keep in mind about media interviews- Before conducting interviews, please obtain a press pass at the Press Center. Please refer to the map below to confirm its location.- Please note that there is no press reception area aside from the general reception area.- If conducting interviews over multiple days, we ask that you please obtain a press pass each day.- When conducting interviews with general public and exhibitors, please ensure you have undertaken negotiations and gained approval of each interviewee.- When interviewing, please be aware of visitors and take care.- The Press Center will provide an Internet environment for your use.- If you have any requests, please contact the PR office staff.Venue AccessTokyo Big Sight(West Hall, outdoor exhibition venue)3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan 135-0063*Get off at Kokusai-Tenjijo station on the Rinkai line. The Japan International Aerospace Exhibition (JA2016) is approximately a 7-minute walk away.Press CenterWest Hall, Floor 2, West 1 Conference Room (2)*Open 9:30 am to 5:30 pmSource: Tokyo Big Sight, Inc.Copyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.