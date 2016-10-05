

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to contract in September, at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 48.2.



That's down from 49.6, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output declined at the fastest pace in 29 months, while new orders were mostly unchanged. It also marked the strongest business sentiment since April.



The composite index came in at 48.9, down from 49.8.



