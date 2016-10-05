sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,974 Euro		+0,341
+3,54 %
WKN: A0D9H0 ISIN: US8123501061 Ticker-Symbol: SEE 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,495
10,707
04.10.
10,68
10,90
04.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION9,974+3,54 %
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC109,91+2,21 %