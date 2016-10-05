

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings Corp.'s (SHLD) sale of its Craftsman tool business has attracted bidders including Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) and Hong Kong's Techtronic Industries Co., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Other companies such as U.S.-based Apex Tool Group and Sweden's Husqvarna AB have also explored possible offers for Craftsman. Final bids, which may value the brand at about $2 billion, are due at the end of the month, the report said.



There's no guarantee that the potential suitors will decide to proceed with a formal proposal, the report said.



SHLD closed Tuesday's regular trading at $12.08,up $0.71 or 6.24 percent.



