

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) said that it will invest more than US$1 billion in its Mexican business, historically known as Banco Nacional de México or Banamex.



The investments, which will be completed by 2020, will support the bank's commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences and to provide expanded offerings to clients.



As part of the investment program and as a further sign of Citi's commitment to Mexico, Banamex will be known as Citibanamex going forward. This initiative is in addition to the more than US$1.5 billion Citi committed to invest in Mexico in September 2014.



Citigroup also said that the investments will be in part to expand its ATM network and mobile banking offerings in Mexico.



