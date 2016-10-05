

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday, tracking the negative lead overnight from Wall Street after Federal Reserve officials made the case for raising interest rates. In addition, Bloomberg reported that the European Central Bank will probably wind down its $90-billion monthly bond purchases.



The Australian market is lower as worries about the global economy and the fall in gold prices overnight weighed on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 32.90 points or 0.60 percent to 5,451.10, off a low of 5,447.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 33.70 points or 0.61 percent to 5,536.20.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is losing almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 1 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is falling 6 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 7 percent after gold prices tumbled overnight to their lowest level since June.



The big four banks are mostly higher. ANZ Bank is edging up 0.04 percent, Westpac is adding 0.6 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia is rising 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is advancing 1 percent and Oil Search is higher by more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 1 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the service sector in Australia continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, with a PMI score of 48.9. That's up from 45.0 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Australia will also release August figures for retail sales today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report said the European Central Bank would taper its bond buying program. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7624, down from US$0.7674 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is extending gains from the previous session, with exporters advancing on a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 68.63 points or 0.41 percent to 16,804.28, off a high of 16,828.88 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is advancing almost 2 percent, Canon is up almost 1 percent, Toshiba is adding 0.5 percent and Sony is rising 0.4 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding more than 1 percent and Honda is rising more than 2 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent and SoftBank is adding 0.8 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is higher by more than 1 percent, while JX Holdings is declining 0.2 percent. Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.7 percent.



The Nikkei Business Review reported that Sompo Japan Nipponkon Insurance, a unit of Sompo Holdings Inc., plans to acquire NYSE-listed casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings for about $6.5 billion. Shares of Sompo Holdings are gaining almost 3 percent.



The Nikkei also reported that Asahi Group Holdings plans to offer more than 500 billion yen, or $4.87 billion, for British brewer SABMiller's beer operations in five Eastern Europe countries. Shares of Asahi Group are losing almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, J. Front Retailing is rising more than 5 percent, Hitachi is advancing almost 5 percent and T&D Holdings is up 4 percent. Meanwhile, Toray Industries is losing 3 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining is down more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to contract in September, at a faster pace, with a PMI score of 48.2. That's down from 49.6, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 102 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia and Taiwan are lower, while Hong Kong and Malaysia are in positive territory. The markets in China will remain closed all week.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported the European Central Bank would probably wind down its $90-billion monthly bond purchases. The ECB later said the report was erroneous, but investors remained concerned about the health of the euro zone economy and European financial sector.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.40 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 18,168.45.The S&P 500 Index declined 10.71 points, or 0.5 percent to 2,150.49, and the Nasdaq Composite index slipped 11.22 points, or 0.2 percent to 5,289.66.



The European markets ended higher on Tuesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 1.03 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 1.11 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.30 percent.



Crude oil was unable to fight back above $50 on Tuesday amid signs of increased production from Iran and Libya. WTI crude declined $0.12 or 0.25 percent to close at $48.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX