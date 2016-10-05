

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Internet Services has reached a tentative agreement with the Communications Workers of America on the National Internet Contract or NIC.



The agreement covers nearly 1,200 CWA-represented wireline employees in 16 states who work on areas of AT&T's business related to products such as IPTV and DSL. It will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in the coming days.



The agreement is the latest to be reached covering union-represented AT&T employees. The company has now reached 19 agreements with the CWA and IBEW in 2015 and 2016, collectively covering over 95,000 employees.



