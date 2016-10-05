

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to more than a 3-1/2-year high of 0.8814 against the pound and a 3-week high of 115.49 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8799 and 115.22, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 1.1228 and 1.0974 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1201 and 1.0964, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.89 against the pound, 118.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the greenback and 1.10 against the franc.



