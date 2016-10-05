

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 3-week low of 115.49 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 115.22.



The yen dropped to 131.14 against the pound and 105.27 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 130.92 and 105.08, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 102.92, 78.63 and 78.11 from yesterday's closing quotes of 102.78, 78.39 and 77.99, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 117.00 against the euro, 137.00 against the pound, 107.00 against the franc, 105.00 against the greenback, 80.00 against the aussie and 80.00 against the loonie.



