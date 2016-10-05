Figure 1: Results of the TMS implementation by BIGLOBE



Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Oct 5, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that BIGLOBE, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) and one of the leading Internet service providers in Japan, selected NEC's Traffic Management Solution (TMS) to deliver higher Quality of Experience (QoE) for their mobile communication subscribers. The TMS has been implemented in BIGLOBE's commercial networks and doubled the network throughput, enabling end users to enjoy web browsing and video streaming with lower latency and greater stability.The Dynamic Transmission Control Protocol Optimization (D-TCP) function of NEC's TMS automatically controls the volume of packets transmitted over the network in accordance with traffic conditions. This makes it possible to optimize the packet flow rate at a level that will not impair the user's QoE during times of traffic congestion, thereby mitigating packet loss and packet retransmission, which can lead to throughput degradation.By utilizing this function in the commercial networks of its high-speed mobile communication services, BIGLOBE has improved network throughput by as much as two times on weekdays from early in the evening until late at night when traffic is particularly heavy.Figure 1: Results of the TMS implementation by BIGLOBEhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECBIGLOBE.jpg"In order to deliver high-quality mobile communication services for our customers, we looked for innovative solutions which can prevent QoE deterioration," said Masaaki Nakano, Senior Vice President, BIGLOBE. "Implementing NEC's TMS has allowed us to minimize packet loss and increase network throughput during times of congestion, enabling our customers to enjoy higher-speed communication services with their smartphones and tablet devices.""MVNOs face the challenge of utilizing network bandwidth borrowed from mobile network operators as effectively as possible to boost profitability while at the same time providing end users with a high QoE," said Atsuo Kawamura, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "Managing deterioration of communication quality during times of congestion is a key factor for MVNOs to improve end-user satisfaction. NEC is pleased that the implementation of its TMS has allowed BIGLOBE to dramatically improve throughput, which will be a key differentiator for their mobile services."NEC's TMS has been implemented by more than 10 telecommunications operators in the Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere. Going forward, NEC will continue to focus on expanding global sales of the solution, including its D-TCP and various other functions, and contributing to the development of advanced network environments through which communication services are delivered in more effective and cost-efficient ways.For more information about NEC's TMS, please visit:http://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/nsp/tms/index.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.