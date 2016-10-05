

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.5635 against the euro and a 2-day low of 73.77 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5529 and 74.16, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 2-month low of 0.7175 and more than a 1-1/2-month low 1.0634 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7208 and 1.0564, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.58 against the euro, 71.00 against the yen, 0.70 against the greenback and 1.07 against the aussie.



