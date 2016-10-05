CollabNet to Preview New DevOps Capabilities at IP Expo Europe





CollabNet will demonstrate latest innovations that improve enterprise software development processes

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Booth GG7 - CollabNet (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in enterprise software development and delivery solutions that help customers create high-quality applications at speed, today announced that it is participating this week in IP Expo Europe, Europe's top IT event for industry leaders to share insights on enterprise initiatives. Attendees can see how CollabNet's innovations enable enterprises to deliver high-quality software at speed. CollabNet will give demonstrations Oct. 5-6 in booth GG7 at the London event.

"We're excited to preview our latest innovations. In our demo you'll see the much sought-after holistic view of the entire software development lifecycle, including DevOps tools and processes," said Flint Brenton, CEO of CollabNet. "It is burdensome for enterprises to manage disparate, complex tools and make informed data-driven decisions. CollabNet's innovations reduce this complexity by providing a level of tool integration, visibility and traceability that is unique in the market."

CollabNet gives companies a holistic view of the entire software development lifecycle - something lacking from point-tool vendors. CollabNet's solutions not only allow users to view all tools, people and processes through integration, but they enable them to make well-informed decisions and reduce risks based on reporting of data that is gathered from the logging and monitoring of every event across the tool chain. With this capability, enterprise-wide data becomes meaningful and usable, helping teams to make smarter decisions, automate manual tasks by setting rules and ultimately produce better quality software quicker.

Please visit booth GG7 to see demonstrations and learn more about CollabNet's innovations.

IP Expo Europe is one of Europe's largest information technology (IT) events of the year geared toward CIOs, IT and insight leaders, security specialists and tech experts. The event's mission is to provide exclusive content and senior-level insights from across the industry, as well as to showcase the latest developments in IT. IP Expo Europe covers six main topic areas, including cloud, cyber security, networks and infrastructure, data analytics, DevOps and open source.

This year's conference is expected to have more than 15,000 visitors, 300 exhibitors and 300 free educational seminars.

About CollabNet

CollabNet helps enterprises and government organizations develop and deliver high-quality software at speed. CollabNet is the winner of a 2016 Best of Interop Award, recognizing TeamForge for its innovation. Also recognized for 13 consecutive years as an SD Times 100 "Best in Show" winner in the application lifecycle management (ALM) and development tools category, CollabNet offers innovative solutions, provides consulting and Agile training services and proudly supports more than 10,000 customers with 6 million users in 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.collabnet.com.

