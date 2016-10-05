Due to a technical error, trading in paid subscription shares issued by Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB will not commence today, October 5, 2016. Please note that new first day of trading will be tomorrow, October 6, 2016. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Scandinavian Enviro Systems BTA 2 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: SES BTA2 --------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008966121 --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 127232 --------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 --------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 --------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------



