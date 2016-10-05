

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported pretax profit of 71 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 27 August 2016 compared to 99 million pounds, previous year. Profit from continuing operations decreased year-over-year to 31 million pounds from 47 million pounds. Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.42 pence, down 30.0% on last year, due to a higher level of exceptional items in the current year.



Group operating profit before exceptional items was 596 million pounds, up 56.7% at constant exchange rates. Earnings per share before exceptional items was 3.16 pence compared to 0.60 pence. Earnings per share before exceptional items and net pension finance costs were 3.74 pence and were also significantly higher than last year.



Group sales excluding VAT, excluding fuel were 24.4 billion pounds, grew by 1.3% at constant exchange rates with positive like-for-like sales growth in all regions. At actual exchange rates, sales grew by 3.3%. Group like-for-like sales growth was 1.0%, while UK like-for-like sales were up 0.6%. Group statutory revenue, including sales of fuel, were 27.3 billion pounds, down 0.4% at constant exchange rate.



Tesco said it aims to deliver a Group operating margin of between 3.5% and 4.0% by 2019/20 financial year. This plan is underpinned by six strategic drivers including the identification of 1.5 billion pounds further operating cost reductions over the next three years. The Group expects its total capital expenditure to average 1.4 billion pounds per annum over the period to 2019/20.



The Group said it is on track to deliver 1.2 billion pounds of operating profit before exceptional items for the current fiscal year.



