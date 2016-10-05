Combination of MACOM's high-performance MMICs and X-Microwave's simulation and prototyping platform affords designers "building block" design agility for faster time to market

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of high-performance RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic products, and X-Microwave, an innovative leader in modular system design, today announced the availability of MACOM-based RF components for use with X-Microwave's online simulation and prototyping platform. Pre-configured with high-performance MACOM MMICs, these drop-in and cascadable components called "X-MWblocks" enable designers to quickly and easily architect modular, end-to-end RF systems.

For over 60 years, MACOM's design and applications experts have spearheaded innovation in the RF, microwave and millimeterwave domain. Proven engineering and technical support teams are continuing in this legacy with a next generation of wide band MMIC solutions designed for the most demanding customer applications.

MACOM's support for the X-Microwave platform equips designers to take advantage of MACOM's industry-leading MMIC performance and quality, with the added ability to seamlessly interconnect hundreds of compatible, pre-characterized X-MWblock components with solderless, building block flexibility. This dramatically reduces evaluation and design complexity and enables designers to accelerate their time to market. With this collaboration, X-Microwave users can now take advantage of a broad selection of MACOM MMICs, spanning amplifiers, mixers, frequency multipliers, octave band VCOs, RF switches, voltage variable attenuators and phase shifters.

"MACOM is recognized in the industry for delivering MMIC products with superior RF performance, packaging and reliability all of which are optimized to meet designers' most demanding system challenges," said Graham Board, Senior Director, RF and Microwave, at MACOM. "Through our collaboration with X-Microwave, designers now have the ability to leverage all of these benefits in a manner that can dramatically accelerate their system prototyping and shorten design cycles."

"X-Microwave is committed to optimizing the design process for RF engineers through every phase of the development process," said John Richardson, President and CEO, X-Microwave. "With the addition of MACOM MMICs to our component ecosystem, X-Microwave users are assured leading-edge RF performance and quality from the foremost innovator in the RF and microwave industry."

For more information about the MACOM-based RF components available for use with the X-Microwave simulation and prototyping platform, visit http://www.xmicrowave.com/products/by-manufacturer/macom-mmics-x-mwblocks/. For a video overview of the X-Microwave platform in action, visit http://www.xmicrowave.com/library/video/.

MACOM is showcasing its new portfolio of high-performance MMICs and its collaboration with X-Microwave this week at European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2016. Attendees can visit MACOM at stand #207, October 4th-6th, 2016 in London. For more information on MACOM's high-performance MMICs, please visit: www.macom.com/mmics.

ABOUT MACOM

MACOM enables a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and datacenters.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure, aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better, through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF Microwave, and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com, follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.

ABOUT X-MICROWAVE

X-Microwave, LLC, is the founder of the innovative modular building block system called X-MWsystem. X-Microwave's modular drop-in components and industry leading online tools address every phase of the RF and microwave development process from concept to prototype to production hardware. To "Get on the Grid" and realize the full potential of X-Microwave's modular system, visit www.xmicrowave.com.

