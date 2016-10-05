sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,161 Euro		-0,598
-1,58 %
WKN: A1JU1D ISIN: US55405Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: 1MA 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC37,161-1,58 %