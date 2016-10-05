SkylineDx and Consortium of Leading European Partners awarded multi-million Euro Horizon2020 grant from European Commission

Project Focuses on Development of Gene Expression Profiling Tool to Predict Treatment Outcomes for Patients with Multiple Myeloma

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and LAGUNA HILLS, California, Oct. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --SkylineDx today announced it has been awarded a multi-million euro Horizon2020 grant from the European Commission to develop a new, and novel gene-expression profiling technology, which is intended to predict the most effective treatment strategy for patients with multiple myeloma (MM). The consortium of European partners includes Erasmus MC (EMC, Rotterdam), Myeloma Patients Europe (MPE, Brussels), University of Turin (Unito, Turin) and the Institute for Medical Technology Assessment (iMTA, Rotterdam). The announcement comes as SkylineDx prepares for their sponsorship and support at the European School of Haematology's 3rd International Conference on Multiple Myeloma in Milan, Italy on October 7-9, 2016.

SkylineDx has also developed and is currently offering MMprofiler with SKY92, a gene expression-based risk identification signature that determines the level of risk for patients with multiple myeloma by classifying them into a "high" or "standard" risk group. The performance of the SKY92 gene signature to risk stratify these patients exceeds that of standard clinical parameters that include FISH, and earlier gene expression signatures utilized in myeloma.1-2 Research will be conducted to expand MMprofiler technology to include the prediction of treatment effectiveness in individual patientsbased on Gene Expression Profiling (GEP).

"SkylineDx appreciates all of the support of our partners and is looking forward to expanding the portfolio to help physicians personalize treatment options for those who receive a diagnosis of multiple myeloma," said Dharminder S. Chahal, Chief Executive Officer of SkylineDx. "Helping healthcare professionals make precision medicine treatment decisions for their patients has always been the forefront of SkylineDx's mission and we believe that this test will give patients the chance to improve their survival and quality of life."

As MM is a very heterogeneous disease, not every treatment will be suitable for each patient. The availability of multiple (>20) treatment options complicates treatment decision-making even more, and treatment strategies are often based on trial-and-error.

"We need to incorporate tools like the MMprofiler in order to best identify those patients who may benefit from a more aggressive treatment regime versus those who may benefit from a less aggressive treatment," said Andrzej Jakubowiak, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and director of the University of Chicago's myeloma program. "Tools like the MMprofiler are absolutely important to help us not to lose sight of what's best for our patients."

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer that arises from plasma cells, a type of white blood cell made in the bone marrow. In patients with MM, the plasma cells become abnormal, multiply uncontrollably, and release only one type of antibody - known as M-protein - which has no useful function. It is often through the measurement of M-protein that MM is diagnosed and monitored. Most medical problems related to MM are caused by the build-up of abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow and the presence of the M-protein in the blood or urine. The most common symptoms of MM include bone pain, recurring infection, kidney damage, and fatigue. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, an estimated 114,000 people around the world are diagnosed with MM annually, and the disease represents 0.8% of all cancers globally.

For more information about MM, visit www.hematon.nl/myeloom(information available in Dutch only), www.themmrf.org , www.myeloma.org.uk, www.mpeurope.org, or www.myeloma.org

About MMprofiler

MMprofiler with SKY92 is the only gene-based signature proven superior to the biomarkers currently used to risk stratify newly diagnosed and relapsed multiple myeloma patients into a "high" or "standard" risk category. The MMprofiler is CE-IVD registered and available in Europe and is coming soon as a laboratory developed test (LDT) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.mmprofiler.com .

AboutSkylineDx

SkylineDx is a commercial-stage biotech company based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Originally a spin-off of the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the company specializes in the development and marketing of innovative gene signature-based diagnostic tests to assist healthcare professionals in making personalized treatment decisions for individual patients. These tests are designed to accurately determine the type or status of the disease or to predict a patient's response to a specific treatment. Based on the test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment to the individual patient. MMprofiler is the company's lead product. To learn more, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

