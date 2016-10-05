Siegel+Gale Develops New Brand Platform and Identity for Andrews Property Group

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand strategy, design and experience firm Siegel+Gale (www.siegelgale.com) today announced the completion of a refreshed brand platform and visual identity for Andrews Property Group (https://andrewsonline.co.uk).

Veterans of the property industry, Andrews faced a number of business challenges in an ever-changing marketplace. They engaged Siegel+Gale to help them evolve into a more dynamic and interactive property partner.

Siegel+Gale conducted research which showed a disconnect between key customer drivers and employee focus. To address this, Siegel+Gale developed a brand strategy around Andrews' 'Refreshingly Reassuring' approach to property management. This encapsulates their ability to match people with property through reassuring advice and expert service. Also, this established a standard for Andrews' employees reflective of their longstanding respect for integrity and community.

"To bring the brand platform to life, we distilled Andrews' old logo into a simpler, stronger shape charged with confidence, but imbued with added meaning," commented Dan Vasconcelos, Associate Creative Director, Siegel+Gale. "The refreshed mark serves as an active symbol of guidance-indicative of the way forward in property."

"The Andrews brand identity had not been reviewed for 35 years, so we were understandably nervous," commented Ronda Green, Marketing and Customer Services Director, Andrews. "This has been a truly rewarding and enlightening experience. Siegel+Gale worked seamlessly with the Andrews team and ensured a fully inclusive process.We are all, without exception, delighted with the outcome, which has provided us with a clear point of view in a highly competitive marketplace and a great source of great pride amongst our staff," added Green.

About Andrews

Established in 1946, Andrews Property Group is a collection of over 700 specialists who, from their 80 offices located throughout the South of England, offer national reach with local knowledge to provide customers with a complete property services offering beyond sales and lettings.

About Siegel+Gale

Siegel+Gale (www.siegelgale.com) is the simplicity company. We seek it, defend it and embrace it in everything we do to help brands reach their true potential. Simplicity is the centrepiece of the strategies we develop that reveal the unique truths of an organisation, the engaging stories we create that connect brands with their audiences and the meaningful experiences we deliver that are both unexpectedly fresh and remarkably clear.

Since 1969, Siegel+Gale has championed simplicity for leading corporations, nonprofits and government organisations worldwide. We have offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Dubai and Shanghai, but we're willing to fly just about anywhere. We're also not alone. As part of the DAS Group of Companies, we have strong partners all around the world.

About the DAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.

