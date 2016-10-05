XMLGold Introduces Anonymous Prepaid Credit Cards

BERLIN, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The leading cryptocurrency exchanger launches prepaid credit card service for everyday use

After months of speculation, the prepaid credit card service has arrived at XMLGold, the online money exchange platform. XMLGold's new prepaid credit cards support a wide variety of world currencies, offer the latest in financial security, and can be used completely anonymously. The prepaid card is prepared and energized to serve the way people manage and spend their money-just one card can reach every corner of the world.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160909/405938LOGO )



(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161004/414906 )

Benefits of an XMLGold Prepaid Card

The XMLGold Prepaid Card is affordable and works for any situation be it sending money to friends and family abroad, supporting a child at university, or travelling and using multiple currencies without having to carry cash.

Other benefits include:

No hidden fees

Chip and PIN security protection

Available in EUR, USD and GBP

Withdraw up to 1500 EUR a day

Anonymous banking, everyday

XMLGold has been in the e-currency exchange and trading industry for 10 years and is counted among one of the best money exchange services around the globe. As a buyer and seller of crypto- and e-currencies including BitCoin, PerfectMoney, BTC-E Code, and Payeer, XMLGold knows the importance of financial security. XMLGold's prepaid credit cards are completely anonymous and can be ordered without a person's name included on it. With chip and PIN protection and no link to a user's bank account, the risk of compromise is significantly reduced.

A prepaid card without a user's name on it, plus XMLGold users are allowed to carry up to 3 cards all at once.

Click here to experience the benefits of having a prepaid card like no other: https://www.xmlgold.eu/en/prepaid_card

Read XMLGold's top tips for protecting and securing your financial identity: https://www.xmlgold.eu/en/news/article/253

The XMLGold Prepaid Card has a wide range of uses including travel, money transfers and shares, gaming, online shopping and can be used in any store that accepts debit, credit and prepaid cards-over 30 million merchants worldwide.

With the XMLGold Prepaid Card users get all the benefits of a credit card, without the commitment.

To learn more about XMLGold's financial services, visit: https://www.xmlgold.eu/

Contact: +34910606912