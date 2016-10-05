ArisGlobal Launches TotalSafety 7.3

CHICAGO, October 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE, INCREASED PRODUCTIVITY, QUALITY MANAGEMENT, AND LOWER TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIPHIGHLIGHTPLATFORM UPGRADES

ArisGlobal announces the launch of TotalSafety 7.3, the latest enhancement to its comprehensive safety suite. Building upon industry-leading best practices, the fully cloud- and Single Application Instance (SAI)-based platform continues to meet the compliance requirements stipulated in the most recent pharmacovigilance and device vigilance regulations, while incorporating innovative technical and functional improvements.

"We actively listened to client feedback, with a specific focus on their customer experience," said Dr. Krishna Bahadursingh, ArisGlobal's SVP, Safety and Risk Management. "TotalSafety 7.3's reliability and rich functionality is now accompanied by a streamlined view that we're confident will immediately enhance our clients' productivity and efficiency."

Initial market results have shown productivity increases of up to 20% with the latest release. Features including a new interface empowering users to create custom views, improved follow-up data reconciliation, and workflows specifically tailored to their business needs help to fuel these gains.

TotalSafety 7.3 is also a leader in compliance - built to meet all current, published IDMP requirements, the solution is uniquely positioned and can be quickly adapted when final guidelines are announced in early-2017. With the PMDA having begun accepting E2B(R3) formatted files in 2016, the EMA requirement for Marketing Authorization Holders to be able to download and import E2B(R3) files in November 2017, and the mandatory cut-overs to the E2B(R3) formats in 2018, the newest release comes at an especially critical juncture. Having a comprehensive platform that can anticipate and navigate the regulatory changes ahead of time will be instrumental in providing operational acumen and agility for life sciences companies.

"Deploying the preeminent, end-to-end life sciences safety tool allows clients to leverage ArisGlobal's 30+ years of regulatory compliance experience," said Managing Director Sonia Veluchamy. "TotalSafety 7.3 helps ensure that our clients are prepared for, if not ahead of, the ever-changing industry requirements."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal's cloud-based solutions facilitate global drug development and regulatory compliance within the life sciences and healthcare industries. Its cloud platform supports the entire product life cycle including clinical development, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and medical communications. Hundreds of drug and device manufacturers, CROs and regulatory agencies leverage ArisGlobal's advanced technology solutions to make better and more informed decisions, facilitate compliance, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. For more information, visithttp://www.arisglobal.com.