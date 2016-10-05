At the request of the Board of Nordea Funds Ltd, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to delist the following funds:



Shortname ISIN-code Orderbook-ID Last day of trading --------------------------------------------------------------- EMAETF NIF S FI4000064282 94591 October 4, 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------- STABAETF NIF S FI4000064274 94590 October 4, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------



Trading has been halted as from today and the funds will be delisted as from tomorrow, October 6, 2016



Please contact Nordea Funds for further information about the delisting. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Andreas Jensen or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB